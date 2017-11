A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash in East Cowes this morning (Thursday).

The Isle of Wight ambulance service was called at 06:07 this morning to a collision on the Saunders Way roundabout, involving a motorbike and a car.

The man, who is in his 20s, has been taken to A&E at St Mary’s Hospital.

There are unconfirmed reports a police vehicle may have been involved in the collision. Isle of Wight Radio has asked Hampshire Constabulary for more information.

Comments

comments