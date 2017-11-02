A police helicopter is involved in a search for a missing woman on the Isle of Wight this afternoon (Thursday).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the National Police Air Support (NPAS) Redhill helicopter has been seen over the east side of the Island near Culver Down and Sandown.

Officers have also been seen near to the entrance to Culver Down.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson has told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Officers have been making enquiries in the Culver Down area this afternoon in relation to a missing person report. “The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter has also been providing assistance. “It was reported at 3.43pm that a 37-year-old woman had gone missing from the Ryde area. “Enquiries are on-going.”

Comments

comments