Plans have been submitted to open a new restaurant in Wootton.

Prego is hoping to open its second restaurant on the Island in the former Hamilton’s building on the High Street.

The Italian themed cafe restaurant opened its first Isle of Wight premises in East Cowes in 2016.

The company has submitted plans to accommodate 30 covers, plus 12 outside.

Prego says it offers a selection of Pizza, Pasta, Paninis and Salads made with Italian ingredients and fresh Isle of Wight produce.

