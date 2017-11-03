The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

3 November 2017

Application No: P/01291/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32408/B

Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Part OS Parcel 6324 off, Chapel Lane, Merstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of P/00706/16 to increase roof height of garage to incorporate storage. Easting: 452572.7 Northing: 85137.1

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01291/17

Application No: P/01289/17 Alt Ref: TCP/24505/A

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: 114 Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355QX

Proposal: Proposed garage

Easting: 465216.4 Northing: 87477

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01289/17

Application No: P/01269/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31154/F

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: 69 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355SF

Proposal: Demolition of existing house; construction of replacement dwelling (revised scheme). Easting: 464376.2 Northing: 88098.8

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01269/17

Application No: P/01284/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33263

Parish(es): Brading Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: Auction House, Quay Lane, Brading, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360AT

Proposal: Proposed side extension

Easting: 460653 Northing: 87236

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01284/17

Application No: P/01283/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13408/U

Parish(es): Calbourne, Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke West Wight

Location: Colemans Farm, Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304LX

Proposal: Proposed storage unit, portable production office/store and portable transport and goods office. Easting: 445456 Northing: 90132.8

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01283/17

Application No: P/01274/17 Alt Ref: TCP/17234/G

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: Flat 4, 14, Cliff Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318BN

Proposal: Proposed enlargement/ replacement of existing doors on to deck areas of lounge and bedroom. Easting: 448779.3 Northing: 96510.3

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01274/17

Application No: P/01023/17 Alt Ref: TCP/14997/A

Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South

Location: St. Catherines, Terrace Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409QF

Proposal: Demolition of sun room and detached building; proposed single storey extension

on rear elevation; extension at first floor level above garage to include balcony;

cladding (revised plans)(readvertised). Easting: 434266.4 Northing: 85936.8

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01023/17

Application No: P/01276/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29134/E

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 12 Shore Path, Shore Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/00716/17 to allow alterations to extension and associated landscaping. Easting: 447655.6 Northing: 95787.1

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01276/17

Application No: P/01271/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33262

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 10 Woodvale Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318EH

Proposal: Extension at 1st floor level to include replacement raised roof; alterations; proposed porch and raised decking to rear. Easting: 448107.7 Northing: 95772.4

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01271/17

Application No: P/01120/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31478/B

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: Southlands, Pondwell Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331PX

Proposal: Proposed single storey side/rear extension to include living accommodation within roofspace with two dormers on front elevation. Easting: 461673.6 Northing: 91292.3

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01120/17

Application No: P/01280/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19329/K

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Rillfield House, Canteen Road, Whiteley Bank, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383AF

Proposal: Removal of condition 3 on TCP/19329 to allow unrestricted occupation

Easting: 455702.1 Northing: 82076.7

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01280/17

Application No: P/01281/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19329/L

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Rillfield House, Canteen Road, Whiteley Bank, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383AF

Proposal: Removal of condition 2 on TCP/19329A to allow unrestricted occupation

Easting: 455702.1 Northing: 82076.7

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01281/17

Application No: P/01253/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29902/D

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Plot 6, Pt OS Parcel 1431 land at Wacklands, Wackland Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36

Proposal: Change of use from agriculture to tourism to include the siting of four units of accommodation. Easting: 455067.1 Northing: 85436.4

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01253/17

Application No: P/01293/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33051/A

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: land adjacent Queenbower Dairy, Alverstone Road, Queen Bower, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36 0NZ

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/00444/17 to amend design of dwelling

Easting: 456754.6 Northing: 84489.8

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01293/17

Application No: P/01221/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23119/J

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North

Location: land at, The Quay, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Continued use of land at various positions for ‘street food market’ to include

temporary siting of stalls, vehicles and gazebos (revised plans)(readvertised). Easting: 450191.8 Northing: 89619.2

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01221/17

Application No: P/01228/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33247

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East

Location: Land on the corner of St Georges Way and, Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Nine dwellings; formation of new vehicular access and associated roadways;

landscaping (previously advertised as part OS parcel 5627 off Pan

Lane)(readvertised application)(revised location). Easting: 450476.7 Northing: 88256.4

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01228/17

Application No: P/01208/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06472/C

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: 284 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305LX

Proposal: Retrospective planning permission for chalet building

Easting: 447886.5 Northing: 89543.9

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01208/17

Application No: P/01279/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21322/N

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: Bottom Barn, Rowridge Lane, Rowridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Change of use from holiday accommodation to full residential

Easting: 445673.1 Northing: 87603.5

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01279/17

Application No: P/01299/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33076/A

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde East

Location: Walled Garden, Bullen Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33

Proposal: Demolition of greenhouse; proposed dwelling (revised scheme)

Easting: 460829.2 Northing: 90980.9

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01299/17

Application No: P/01300/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/20833/B

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North East

Location: Island Printers, 11 East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331JP

Proposal: Demolition of existing printer store; proposed pair of semi-detached dwellings

Easting: 459835.5 Northing: 92589.6

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01300/17

Application No: P/01301/17 Alt Ref: LBC/20833/A

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North East

Location: Island Printers, 11 East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331JP

Proposal: LBC for demolition of existing printer store; proposed pair of semi-detached dwellings. Easting: 459835.5 Northing: 92589.6

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01301/17

Application No: P/01222/17 Alt Ref: LDC/09311/G

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin Central

Location: Cedar Lodge Hotel and Springfield Nursing Home, Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37 6EX

Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate to establish compliance with condition 1 on

P/01032/14 to establish a legal commencement of works for this development. Easting: 458482.5 Northing: 82136.2

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01222/17

Application No: P/01277/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/10258/X

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: 18 Eastcliff Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376AA

Proposal: Proposed detached double garage

Easting: 458332.5 Northing: 81198.8

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01277/17

Application No: P/01260/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33174/A

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: Connections Ltd, 24 Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO377AA

Proposal: Change of use from retail unit to massage shop; retention of external shop signage. Easting: 458200.9 Northing: 81507.6

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01260/17

Application No: P/01285/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02672/S

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin Central

Location: Curraghmore Hotel, 22 Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376EA

Proposal: Demolition of extensions; refurbishment of the existing premises to provide an 8

bedroom boutique hotel; outline for a 2/3 storey block of 8 apartments with

parking. Easting: 458644.4 Northing: 81849.2

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01285/17

Application No: P/01252/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02495/E

Parish(es): Wootton Bridge Ward(s): Wootton Bridge

Location: Hamiltons Fine Foods, 9 High Street, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 4PF.

Proposal: Change of use from use class A1 (shop) to use class A3 (restaurant/cafe);

alterations to the frontage to include deacking and installation of an extraction

system. Easting: 454565.7 Northing: 91971.3

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01252/17

Note – from the Isle of Wight Council

Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.

Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm

Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month

Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.

For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.

All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.

NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.

