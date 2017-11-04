Bonfire Night: “Check For Hedgehogs” On Isle Of Wight After Numbers Decline

An Isle of Wight British Hedgehog Society member is urging us to check our bonfire before lighting it this weekend.

Over the last few decades, there has been a dramatic decline in the number of hedgehogs. There are now thought to be less than a million of them in the UK – compared to 35 million around 50 years ago.

Worried that some might be hiding under piles of material to be burned, the Isle of Wight British Hedgehog Preservation Society’s Will Taylor has this advice:

“Take a bit of time to check the bonfire. If you can move it, that’s the best thing you can do. If you can’t move it, lift the base. look and listen – you’ll hear and see them and if you find any you can move them. if or when you light the bonfire, do it from one side only so if they are in there, they’ve at least got a chance of getting out.”

The British Hedgehog Society began in 1982, after a former army serviceman discovered hedgehogs struggling in cattle grids and decided something needed to be done.

