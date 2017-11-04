There’ll be men strutting across the Isle of Wight in high heels for charity today (Saturday).

The 4 Heroes High Heel Hike will start with a 1.5-mile ‘fitness test’ in Ryde on the green opposite Union Street, St Thomas Street and the Esplanade at 09:30.

Andrew (Stan) Baker – from The Royal British Legion Riders Branch (RBLR) and Volunteer case worker for the RBL – will be taking part in the walk in aid of ex-forces charities, including Blesma (Limbless Veterans) and charities involved in the treatment of those suffering PTSD.

Also joining in will be members of the RBLR, including ex-Royal Navy. Army and Royal Airforce veterans. The Local Minister, Revd. Tony Richards is expected to join the walk to show his support.

The route is 8.5 miles long and will include 250 press ups throughout the walk. The main hike begins at around 10 am and those taking part will walk up Union Street towards Binstead and head towards Quarr, before making their way to Wootton.

Then you can catch them walking in their heels through Wootton, down Lushington Hill, towards the Racecourse and Fairlee Road.

They’ll then head into Newport to St James’ square, before heading up Pyle Street and onto Carisbrooke Road. The team finish at the Eight Bells pub.

Their target is £300. To donate to the cause, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/4heroeshike.

