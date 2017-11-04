Netflix has said it is cutting ties with Kevin Spacey, saying it will not be involved with House Of Cards if the actor remains on the show.

The network suspended production of the upcoming sixth and final season of hit drama in which Spacey plays US president Frank Underwood, earlier this week.

CNN reported that eight current or former House Of Cards workers claim Spacey made the production a toxic workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

Netflix will not be involved with any further production of ‘House Of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey, the company said in a statement.

The show has streamed on Netflix and has been produced by the company Media Rights Capital (MRC).

We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show, the Netflix statement said.

The network also said it would not be moving ahead with the release of the film Gore, which was produced by and starred Spacey and was in post-production.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Spacey, Sky News understands.

Police say they are investigating an allegation that a man assaulted another man in the London borough of Lambeth in 2008.

The incident was referred to Scotland Yard on Wednesday and is being looked into by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.

At the time of the alleged assault Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London, a role he held between 2003 and 2015.

The police investigation follows a story in The Sun newspaper earlier this week in which a man, now aged 32, said that Spacey had abused him when he was 23.

This investigation may be as a result of a complaint made by the man who was talking to The Sun newspaper, said Sky’s Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt.

He claimed that he was with Kevin Spacey at his home in Lambeth, near the Old Vic theatre, that he’d fallen asleep and he woke up to find that Kevin Spacey was abusing him.

That is the allegation that has been made.

Spacey has faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment or abuse over the last week, after actor Anthony Rapp said the star had made a sexual advance toward him in 1985.

At the time Rapp was just 14-years-old and Spacey was 26.

In a statement, the actor said that he did not remember the encounter, but said that he was beyond horrified to hear his story.

If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology, he added.

On Thursday Spacey’s publicist said the actor was seeking evaluation and treatment following the allegations about his behaviour.

The actor has faced a public backlash since the claims about his behaviour have emerged, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

On Friday a Dutch business forum cancelled a conference appearance by the actor in Rotterdam later this month.

BusinessBoostLive said it is not desirable for Spacey to speak at the event following the sexual assault allegations.

Spacey’s 2017 Emmy Founders Award has also been revoked following the allegations.

