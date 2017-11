Isle of Wight motorists and bus services are facing heavy delays in the Newport area, and now emergency crews are on scene in Wootton.

A car has crashed in Station Road.

Southern Vectis says some services are diverting via Fairlee Road, however traffic is already heavily delayed because broken traffic lights have forced the closure of the slip-road that connects Fairlee and Medina Way.

All alternative routes are delayed.

Comments

comments