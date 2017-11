Isle of Wight teams joined forces on Sunday to pump more than 52,000 litres of water from a houseboat in Wootton Creek.

At 12.35pm, Ryde Inshore Rescue was diverted to the creek after the boat sank, following a problem with its pumps.

At low tide this evening, the independent rescue team joined forces with HSS and Rebel Marine to pump the water out.

