At least 26 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at a church in Texas, with the youngest victim just five years old.

The lone suspect, who was wearing black tactical gear and a ballistic vest, targeted the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Devin Kelley – who served in the US Air Force – struck while worshippers gathered for a Sunday service.

Witnesses reported hearing around 20 shots as the massacre unfolded, the worst in Texas history.

The victims range in age from five to 72 and include Annabelle Pomeroy, the 14-year-old daughter of the church’s pastor, who is out of town with his wife.

Twenty others have been injured.

After the shooting Kelley, 26, was fired on by a resident and fled the scene in his car. He was later found dead in a neighbouring county with several weapons in his vehicle.

It is not clear if he killed himself or was hit by gunfire from the resident who confronted him, authorities said.

Donald Trump has described the shooting as an act of evil which targeted victims in their place of sacred worship.

Our hearts are broken but in dark times, and these are dark times, such as these, Americans do what they do best, said the President, who is currently in Japan as part of a 12-day visit to Asia.

We are dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state’s history, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

The tragedy is of course worsened by the fact that it occurred in a church, a place of worship where these people were innocently gunned down.

:: The macabre choreography of US mass shootings

Authorities have yet to give a motive for the shooting.

We don’t think he had any connection to this church, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CNN. We have no motive.

A US official said Kelley lived in a suburb of San Antonio and did not appear to be linked to any terror groups.

The US Air Force said he served in the Logistics Readiness unit from 2010 until being discharged four years later for bad conduct after being court martialed on one count of assault on his spouse and another count of assault on their child.

Investigators are examining posts he may have made on social media in the days before the shooting, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon.

Kelley’s Facebook page has been deleted, but cached photos include one of what appeared to be an assault rifle with the caption: she’s a bad b****.

