Isle Of Wight Council’s “Soft Market Test” Over Dinosaur Isle Future

The Isle of Wight Council is describing, as a “soft market test”, the collection of names interested in developing Dinosaur Isle.

The future of the Island’s only accredited museum is being considered and “a range of interested parties and responses have been received”, according to the local authority.

Isle of Wight Council Leader Dave Stewart told Isle of Wight Radio last month:

“The council is not necessarily the best person to run that in the future. I certainly am very impressed with what’s at Dinosaur Isle and want that to grow. “We’ve looked out to see, could somebody run it better and more effectively? Could we expand it…to grow that offer there [in the] whole of Sandown Bay? “It’s looking for the opportunities.”

