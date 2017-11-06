Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has mocked Anthony Joshua’s mental strength and says talks have taken place about a future fight against Britain’s heavyweight world champion.

The unbeaten American targets a 20th victory against Mariusz Wach in New York in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, with Miller hoping to edge closer to a world title shot.

Anthony Joshua defended his WBA ‘super’ and IBF belts with a 10th round stoppage win over Carlos Takam, but Miller was far from impressed with the champion’s performance.

What I have seen, heard, and the way he fights, he’s a mental midget, Miller told Sky Sports. Once I get there I’m shutting that down.

I can drown him in any round. I can drown him in the beginning, I can drown him later. It don’t even matter. Takam wasn’t even pushing the pace and he was getting tired.

Imagine another heavyweight that is pushing the pace, and landing shots, who is bigger than him. It’s a whole different animal.

There’s a lot of things when you put two big guys in there, and the other guy does not have the mental fortitude for that. He’s never been built for that.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is working closely with the Brooklyn man on this weekend’s bill at the Nassau Coliseum and Miller believes these new promotional ties will pave the way for a fight with ‘AJ’.

Yeah I think it definitely will, Miller told Sky Sports. Eventually when the time comes, he’s [Hearn] talked about matching us in the middle of next year, or maybe the early part of next year.

We’ve just got to build my portfolio and get everything going the right way, which I definitely agree with.

Based on his last performance, they definitely are not looking towards fighting me any time soon. I don’t think he’s definitely looking to fight [WBC champion] Deontay [Wilder] any time soon either.

Miller carried a 50lb weight advantage into his July win over Gerald Washington, but he questioned the increased size of Joshua, who was at his career heaviest for his latest title defence against Takam.

No doubt in my mind, I will stop Anthony Joshua, he said. First of all, he’s not a natural big guy. He started as a pro in the mid-220s. Now all of a sudden, he’s 254, he’s four pounds heavier than he was when he fought Wladimir Klitschko and he’s a lot slower.

His footwork is horrible. It’s definitely affecting his performance, his stamina is not getting any better than the Klitschko fight, even with the muscle he’s putting on.

I hope he keeps putting on muscle. By the time he fights me, then all I’ve got to do is move on him, tire him out, and then knock him out. It’s a matter of time.

Watch Jarrell Miller against Marius Wach on a New York bill that also includes Daniel Jacobs versus Luis Arias, along with Conor Benn’s US debut from 3am this Sunday, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

(c) Sky News 2017: Jarrell Miller mocks Anthony’s Joshua mental strength and reveals talks about potential fight

Comments

comments