Ezekiel Elliott ran in for a touchdown after another reprieve from his six-game suspension as the Dallas Cowboys overcame the Kansas City Chiefs 28-17 on Sunday.

Elliott’s two-yard plunge in the third quarter restored the Cowboys lead after the Chiefs had turned a 14-3 deficit into a 17-14 advantage, sparked by a crazy Tyreek Hill 57-yard catch and run for a touchdown to end the first half.

Last year’s NFL rushing champion as a rookie, Elliott, had 93 yards, ending a streak of three straight 100-yard games, but he outgained Kareem Hunt (37 yards), this year’s rushing leader in his rookie season.

Elliott got an emergency stay from a New York court Friday, stopping his suspension over alleged domestic violence for the third time.

With former quarterback Tony Romo calling his first Dallas game as lead analyst for CBS, Dak Prescott had two touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and ran for another score in a third straight win for the Cowboys (5-3). The Chiefs (6-3), meanwhile, slipped to their third defeat in four games since a 5-0 start.

Terrance Williams had a career-high nine catches for 141 yards, including a 56-yarder from Prescott to set up a 10-yard TD run by the QB with only 13 seconds left in the half.

Then, trailing 14-3, the Chiefs were at their 43-yard line with only two seconds remaining, but scored an incredible touchdown – Dallas used only three linemen and a linebacker near the line of scrimmage and dropped everyone else back, expecting the Hail Mary pass.

But, Hill caught an easy toss from Alex Smith at then, with three blockers out in front, weaved his way through as many as seven Cowboys defenders to score a stunning punt-return-like touchdown.

The Chiefs got the ball to start the second half and went in front on Travis Kelce’s two-yard TD grab, but the Cowboys answered the challenge, thanks to Elliott’s TD run and Beasley’s second score.

Down by 11 late on, Kansas City’s Alex Smith’s threw his first interception of the season on a fourth-down throw. It ended a streak of 293 passes without a pick.

Elsewhere, in the other late games in the NFL….

Redskins 17-14 Seahawks

Rob Kelley scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left to cap a 70-yard drive and give Washington (4-4) the victory at Seattle (5-3).

Russell Wilson had hit Doug Baldwin with a 30-yard touchdown pass to put Seattle up 14-10 with one and a half minutes remaining, but they ultimately left the Redskins too much time on the clock to drive down the field for the win.

Cardinals 20-10 49ers

Adrian Peterson rushed for 159 yards on a career-high 37 carries to lead Arizona (4-4) past winless San Francisco (0-9).

