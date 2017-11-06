A 15 year-old boy has been left with a fractured jaw, prompting a police investigation.

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the assault which allegedly happened in Newport last Thursday (2 November).

The boy told police he was assaulted by another teenager between 9:15-9:45pm on St James’ Street.

Police say they are looking for a boy described as:

White.

Aged between 15 and 16 years-old.

He was of a thin build.

He was around 5ft 10ins tall.

He had blonde short scruffy hair and blonde facial hair.

He was with two other teenage boys of a similar age.

Anyone with information is being asked to call DC Katy Lee on 101 quoting 44170428097.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

