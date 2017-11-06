A team will be rowing across the Atlantic to raise money for Isle of Wight charities.

Wight Lightning’s boat is heading for Tenerife and then on to La Gomera today (Monday), the crew will join it 29 November for further training.

The team will row from the Canary Islands to Antigua as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

As part of their challenge they’ll be raising money for two Isle of Wight Charities. Money raised will go to Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust and Ability Dogs 4 Young People.

Skipper, Mark Brownjohn has told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The word cancer effects everyone’s life; it’s affected my life, and my family’s lives in certain ways throughout the years. We all know people affected by it so that was one of the main reasons – plus I’m a water lover myself. The ability dogs, again, is something that isn’t too far from people’s hearts. The work they do is unbelievable.”

You can donate to the team’s causes here.

Comments

comments