Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Harry Winks have withdrawn from the England squad to face Germany and Brazil due to injury.

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has been called up as cover for Winks, and Sky sources understand manager Gareth Southgate is deciding whether to call up further attacking cover for Kane – with Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and uncapped Tammy Abraham the only recognised strikers in the squad.

The Tottenham pair were assessed by their club’s medical team on Monday and after discussions with Southgate, it was decided they would not feature in the upcoming friendlies.

Winks sustained a twisted ankle during Spurs’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, coming off at half-time, while Kane was substituted late in the second half after having gone down in the early stages of the game.

Kane had also been recovering from a hamstring injury which forced him to miss his side’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on October 28, but following Sunday’s win his manager Mauricio Pochettino was confident Kane would be fit enough to join England for the upcoming friendlies.

Southgate will also be without Dele Alli after he was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, while Everton’s Michael Keane was a late addition to the squad after he recovered from injury to play in Everton’s 3-2 win over Watford on Sunday.

