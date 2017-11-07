The Isle of Wight Beach Soccer team is celebrating after winning an international tournament.
The Islanders won the International Club Cup after beating German champions Rostocker 5-0 in the final in Holland on Sunday (5).
The stars of the sand made it to the final after overcoming Swiss team, Concordia, 4-3.
A hat-trick from Josh Younie and goals from Jez Conway and Liam Slaven secured victory for the Isle of Wight in the final.