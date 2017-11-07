Liverpool defender Joe Gomez says his first England call-up is a "dream come true" and admits he was surprised to be included in Gareth Southgate’s latest squad.

Gomez was one of three young players, along with Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, to receive their first senior call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Liverpool at the start of the season after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

However, Gomez admits he had not expected to make the step up to the senior side until later in his career.

It means a great deal for me personally, said Gomez. It has obviously been a dream of mine since I was a kid to represent my country at senior level.

It was a surprise. I wasn’t expecting the call-up but it was great news for me and my family, all of those close to me and it is a dream come true.

England face world champions Germany at Wembley on Friday before hosting Brazil four days later, and Gomez is relishing the chance to test himself against the best that international football has to offer.

Everyone knows and is aware of how good they are, said Gomez. At the same time, it is a good opportunity for us as England players to show that we can compete with them at that level.

We can build up to the World Cup and try and get the best results we can in these friendlies to establish how good a team we can be as well.

We know they are going to be tough games but we’re ready for that.

England have enjoyed remarkable success at youth level football over the course of the last year, with both the U17 and U20 sides winning their respective World Cups.

Gomez believes the England’s senior team can follow the example set by the youngsters and go on to achieve success on the world stage.

All of the success that has come over the last few months for England, all the way through the age groups, it shows how much talent there is and also that the methods are right, he said.

Things are going well here at St George’s and through all the age groups. Hopefully, it can continue and there can be the same sort of success with the senior team.

FkN2RhZDE6zs80wnUaDk4pprwSbSiJED

(c) Sky News 2017: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez says England call-up is a ‘dream come true’

Comments

comments