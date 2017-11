Lord Alan Sugar has been on the Isle of Wight enjoying lunch in Bembridge.

The Apprentice legend – who regularly flies into Bembridge Airport – stopped off at the Best Dressed Crab on Embankment Road.

Lord Sugar tweeted his praise for the restaurant and compared his Island lunch spot to Key West in Florida.

Lord Sugar also teased his 5.4 million Twitter followers by posting a picture of his shadow, next to someone else in the sunshine – thought to be Apprentice co-star Claude Littner.

