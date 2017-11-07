A main road in and out of Ryde is closed for water repair works – until March.

Work on Ashey Road is being split into two phases.

The section between Ashey Road and Smallbrook Lane is scheduled to be completed by Christmas, while the section between Smallbrook Lane and Swanmore Road will be completed between January and March 2018.

Diversions are in place via Brading.

A Southern Water spokesperson said:

“Our mains replacement scheme will reduce bursts and improve water supply. “Recently, the area was left without water due to a burst, so it essential to help prevent this in the future. We also have a regulatory requirement to complete this work. “We know road closures are frustrating for road users, but they are in place so the work can be completed safely. “We’ll do our utmost to keep disruption to a minimum and we’ll be working with the local authorities such as Island Roads throughout the scheme. “Our work will continue down Ashey Road to the bottom of the road, along West Street, to the four-way junction with the A3054. “We hope to finish by summer 2018. This is our target completion date but due to the nature of the work we’re carrying out, it could change.”

A spokesperson for Island Roads said:

“Utility companies have legal rights to make repairs and improvements to their services. It is the responsibility of the highways authority and utility companies to seek to minimise the impact of work and to ensure reinstatement of the highway is carried out to the required standard. “Following discussions, Southern Water has at our request agreed a range of measures to minimise disruption. These include phasing of the project, weekend and night-time working and extended shifts. “In respect of this scheme the Ashey Road work will be split into two phases. The section between Ashey Road and Smallbrook Lane should be completed by Christmas and the subsequent section between Smallbrook Lane and Swanmore Road will be completed between January and March 2018. “As stated, Island Roads has powers to ensure all reinstatement work by utility companies is carried out to the required standards. These powers have been used on numerous occasions previously and, if required, these will be used in respect of Ashey Road.”

