Ambulances are still failing to reach urgent and life-threatening calls within the target times, say Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

At a meeting this morning (Wednesday) the Trust has said its “not doing as well as it could”, but is “looking at turning ambulances around quicker”.

According to the Trust the Isle of Wight is one of the lowest performers in the country.

In September only 58% of Category A Red 1 calls – that’s those deemed life-threatening – were reached within 8 minutes.

Category A Red 2 calls – those that are serious by not the most life-threatening – also fell short of the target. Just 69% of these call outs were reached in the same set time standard.

The national goal is to reached at least 75% of the call outs within 8 minutes.

You can view last month’s ambulance figures here.

