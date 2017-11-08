A man was taken to hospital last night (Tuesday) after what’s being described as a ‘suspected stabbing’.
The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service was called at 8:50pm to The Cask and Crispin on Carisbrooke Road to a man who has reportedly walked in with excessive bleeding.
The man in 20s was taken to A&E at St Mary’s Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.
It’s currently unclear how his injuries were sustained.
Isle of Wight Radio has asked Hampshire Constabulary for more information.
More to follow.