MHI Vestas To Open New Facility At Former Fawley Power Station

A former power station that overlooks the Isle of Wight will house a new blade painting & logistics facility, MHI Vestas has announced.

The wind turbine firm plans to repurpose the decommissioned, oil-fired power plant, Fawley, into a state-of-the-art painting and logistics facility for its 80-metre turbine blades. It is hoped the facility will open in April, creating up to 50 jobs.

The company says the new facility will complement its advanced manufacturing facility on the Isle of Wight, where the 80m blades are manufactured and says its plans have been made possible because of strong demand for the V164 offshore wind turbine platform.

MHI Vestas CEO, Jens Tommerup, said,

“As we saw in the recent CfD auction round in the UK, the cost of offshore wind continues to fall. This is fantastic news for the industry and for consumers, and also a great challenge for us to optimize our operations in every area. Our new paint and logistics shop at Fawley will improve our competitiveness worldwide and strengthen our UK industrial footprint.”

Energy Minister, Richard Harrington MP said,

“This new facility in Fawley, developed by MHI Vestas, is a further sign of the growth of the offshore wind sector in the UK. Our Industrial Strategy and Clean Growth Strategy set out the opportunities for Britain in moving from fossil fuels to a cleaner future. This development is a fitting example as it reuses the site of a former oil-fired power station to produce parts for new clean wind farms.”

The site’s owner, Fawley Waterside Ltd. is planning a wider transformation of the site that sits at the mouth of Southampton water, opposite Cowes.

Fawley Waterside CEO, Aldred Drummond said,

“We are delighted to welcome MHI Vestas Offshore Wind as the start of our employment focused plan for the site. Fawley Waterside has enormous potential to be a major contributor to the wider economy and we are delighted to have a world leader in offshore wind energy and advanced composites join our vision to revitalise the area and further their investment in the Solent region.”