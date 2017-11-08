Hundreds of thousands of teenagers are having their lives blighted by drinking problems suffered by their parents, a charity has warned.

The Children’s Society estimates there are 700,000 teenagers in the UK who are being damaged by their parents’ alcohol abuse.

A survey of 3,000 families with children aged between 10 and 17 found 12% of parents had a recent history with a drinking problem.

Josh Connelly, 30, became an alcoholic himself after being unable to forget days during his childhood that were ruined by having an alcoholic father.

His father died when he was aged nine and Mr Connelly, who is now teetotal, said the death has affected his entire adult life.

He recalls being with his father in his bedsit when he suffered a fit and ended up on the floor.

He told Sky News: I was kind of stuck in the bedsit for a little while.

I don’t really remember exactly what happened but my little brother was with me at the time and I know eventually the phone on the bedsit could take internal calls and my Mum rang and I said he was drunk.

I still at this point wanted to protect my Mum, so I said ‘Dad’s drunk again, so pick us up out the front’, so she picked us up out the front and we went home.

More recently I’ve had conversations with my Mum – she kind of maintains that he didn’t actually die then but he was dead within a couple of days of that incident.

It’s affected my adult life entirely, although I had no idea that it had.

Mr Connelly stopped drinking at the age of 24, but struggled to come to terms with his emotions, leaving him contemplating suicide.

He said: I made a conscious intellectual decision as a 25-year-old man that this world would be better off without me.

He decided to spend one more weekend with his then four children, and found he developed a new bond with them which gave him a taste of what life should be like.

Mr Connelly said children with alcoholic parents blame themselves, and more needs to be done to stop them developing problems of their own.

He said: Most children of alcoholics that I speak to, whether they become alcoholics, drug addicts, suffer from any kind of mental health issues, most of them can whittle down the feeling they felt when they grew up to pain.

And knowing how many children that are dealing with parents who drink, we need to be doing something about it as a society because at the moment we don’t.

There are children all over the country who have absolutely no idea what they’re suffering from, all they know is that they’re suffering from pain and they think it’s their fault.

The charity has said living in homes where alcohol or drugs are being misused can lead to mental health problems for teenagers.

It has called on the Government to address the funding gap for local council children’s services.

Matthew Reed, chief executive, said: The hundreds of thousands of children whose parent has a drinking problem are sadly just the tip of the iceberg of children in desperate need of support.

At a time when demand for council children’s services is rising, severe funding cuts from central government are leaving more and more to deal with these huge problems alone.

