A woman has been arrested and a man has been taken to hospital after a ‘suspected stabbing’ in Newport.

Police were called at 8:55 pm last night (7) after a 26 year-old was treated by an ambulance crew for a puncture wound to his chest.

Officers say it’s thought he had been assaulted at an address on Caesars Road in Newport shortly beforehand.

A 22-year-old female from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service was called at 8:50 pm to The Cask and Crispin on Carisbrooke Road to a man who has reportedly walked in with excessive bleeding.

The man in 20s was taken to A&E at St Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

