EXCLUSIVE Isle Of Wight Festival Islanders’ Tickets Will Go On Sale Tomorrow (Friday)

Isle of Wight Festival 50th anniversary early-bird tickets for Islanders will go on sale at 8am tomorrow (Friday), Isle of Wight Radio can exclusively reveal.

Earlybird tickets will also be on sale tomorrow, for the historic event that was headlined by Rod Stewart (pictured) this year.

There is no word yet on who will be appearing at the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park, which will take place later than usual, between 21 and 24 June 2018.

In previous years, Stereophonics, The Who, Amy Winehouse and Davie Bowie have graced the Isle of Wight Festival stage. In its previous incarnation at Afton Down, The Doors, Jefferson Airplane and Jimi Hendrix all played here.

