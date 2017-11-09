“Great News” But More Needs To Be Done To Save Cancer Bus Service Says Councillor

An Isle of Wight Councillor who has travelled across the Solent for cancer treatment is welcoming the news that an anonymous donor has stepped up to help fund a vital transport link.

As Isle of Wight Radio reported this week, money has been donated to keep the wheels turning on the Wessex Cancer Trust bus until the new year.

The service links the hovercraft at Southsea and Portsmouth-based treatment for those battling the condition.

East Cowes Councillor Karl Love has travelled for treatment in Southampton and knows what it is like to worry about finding the cash to cross the Solent. But he says he is concerned about what will happen to the service in the New Year.

He told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I’m recovering and I’ve survived cancer myself. I’ve used that service, not in Portsmouth but in Southampton. And it’s the same thing. I know just how vital that is. “It’s a fantastic step in the right direction, because it alleviates the stress that Island people will have. I’m pretty horrified that the Island CCG (clinical commissioning group) would not support this and hide behind rules. Instead of telling us what they’re not able to do, what they should be telling Island people is what they can contribute. What we don’t want is seriously ill people sitting at home worrying about finances. “We’ve got to keep working to put pressure on our own clinical commissioning group.”

An appeal page has been set up for donations.

