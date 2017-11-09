Jack Wilshere says Arsenal must bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City when they take on "great" Tottenham.

Tottenham are third in the Premier League, four points above sixth-placed Arsenal, and finished above their north London rivals for the first time in 22 years last season.

Arsenal and Tottenham meet in the first Premier League match after the international break, live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday, November 18, and Wilshere concedes Tottenham have developed into a great team.

They’ve come a long way in the last few years, Wilshere said. They finished above us last year, and we want to finish above them this year.

But it’s not all about that, we don’t just look at them. We want to finish as high as we can.

We know it’s going to be a tough game. It’s at the Emirates, so we have to take the game to them.

However, when asked if Tottenham had established themselves as the top side in north London, Wilshere was more reserved.

He said: We’ll see. You’re only as good as your last game. We lost our last game and we need to bounce back.

It’s a massive game, and we’re looking to get three points. We’ll be ready for it.

Wilshere returned to the Emirates this summer after spending last season on loan at Bournemouth. His contract runs out at the end of this campaign, and he has so far struggled to establish himself in Arsenal’s first team since returning to the club.

The 25-year-old was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil, and Wilshere admitted that his lack of game-time was a factor.

I want to be playing for my country, Wilshere added. I’m a proud Englishman and I want to be playing whenever I can.

Unfortunately it’s down to the manager and he didn’t select me. He said I needed more football so that’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to take it on board, try and get into the Arsenal first team and then hopefully I’ll be selected.

He added: I’ve got a great relationship with Arsene Wenger and he’s assured me that I will get some playing time.

I want to stay at this club.

