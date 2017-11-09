Next Stage Of Consultation Over Sandown Bay Education Plans

Plans for an all-through school in Sandown are even closer this week, as the next stage of consultation launches.

From tomorrow, the Isle of Wight Council will be gathering views on changing the upper limit of The Bay CE Primary, to include children aged up 16 years old.

There will be no sixth form on site, because the Department of Education says any new A Level department should include a minimum of 200 students and a curriculum of at least 15 subjects. According to the Isle of Wight Council, Currently, there are only 39 post-16 students in Year 12 at Sandown Bay Academy.

Meanwhile, the government has given the green light to start the statutory consultation process which will see the Academies Enterprise Trust replaced by the local authority as the organisation that will run the school.

As part of the process, people on the Isle of Wight will need to comment on official notices that will be published tomorrow (Friday), on behalf of The Bay CE Primary School and the Church of England Diocese by the Island’s Council. Comments will need to be made by 7 December.

Pupils already studying A Levels at Sandown will be able to complete their studies.

