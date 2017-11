This Feel Good Furr-day we’re looking for a home for Gingey.

Could you give her a new start in time for Christmas?

She is a sweet girl who is finally coming out of her shell after months in care at Cats Protection Isle of Wight.

She is a lively young cat who LOVES to play and is actually realising that us humans aren’t all that bad.

Find out how you could adopt Gingey.

