Cancer support groups met with the Isle of Wight’s MP and NHS Trust yesterday (Thursday) to secure the future of a vital transport link for patients.

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio the service linking the hovercraft to Queen Alexandra hospital was due to be stopped today (Friday).

It was announced at a meeting at Ryde’s Hover Travel that after a series of anonymous donations Wessex Cancer Trust’s ‘Daisy Bus’ will now be able to continue running until spring 2018.

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely said it’s important to make sure the service stays:

“If you are going to Portsmouth for cancer treatment the last thing you need is to pay £20 for a taxi or to sit on a regular bus route. It’s difficult enough getting the ferry anyway. We’re trying to keep as many services on the island as possible but realistically these increased specialised services are going to be in Portsmouth an Southampton, unfortunately.”

Head of fundraing for Wessex Cancer Trust, Sofie Bennett, said:

“It’s just brilliant. I think it shows the generosity of the Isle of Wight people. We’re really really pleased that everyone’s getting behind us and very very grateful.”

Hover Travel’s managing director, Neil Chapman, said:

“It’s vitally important to the Isle of Wight if you look at the choices that the Islanders have in the way of making sure they have the right care for their well being. Just because the Solent is there it shouldn’t be a barrier.”

