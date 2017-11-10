Isle of Wight Council cabinet members have agreed to launch a consultation on when schools on the Island should have their holidays.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the local authority wants to investigate the pattern of term dates, and discuss possible changes to them by setting out three new options.

After a vote in favour of the consultation at last night’s (Thursday) cabinet meeting the process can now officially begin.

A consultation will be launched later this month (24 November), and it will be discussed at a headteachers conference next month.

Isle of Wight’s cabinet member for children’s services (including education) said:

“The Isle of Wight is in an unique position of having closed boundaries it’s something we could try to see if it works.”

Councillor Paul Brading added:

“The main aim of it is to give people options. But we’ve got to drive up attainment, standards and results. And I’m expecting a very very wide consultation of opinions”

