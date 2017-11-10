Special rate early bird Isle of Wight Festival tickets – for Island residents – are now on sale.

Yesterday (Thursday) speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, Festival organiser, John Giddings, revealed acts would be revealed later this month.

The event takes place at Seaclose Park in Newport between 21-24 June.

You can buy special Isle of Wight resident discounted tickets here – www.thepriceiswight.co.uk

You can also buy tickets here – http://www.isleofwightfestival.com/

