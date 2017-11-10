An Isle of Wight singer will be appearing on national television again tonight (Friday).

Harmony Vocal group – Timeless – are in the FINAL of Sky One’s Ultimate A-Capella.

Lindsey Bonnick – who grew up in Shanklin – is one of the singers. She attended Sandown High School. She now lives in Gosport, but regularly travels back to the Island to visit friends and her family her run a hotel on Shanklin Esplanade.

Lindsey said:

“The show has been a real platform for us and we are very excited to see what the future holds. “The support we have had from our friends and family has been amazing.”

The winners will get the chance to record an album at the world famous Abbey Road Studios and release a single in time for Christmas.

You can see the final on Sky One at 9pm tonight.

