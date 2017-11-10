US comedian Louis CK has cancelled the premiere for his new film amid allegations of sexual misconduct made by five women.

The premiere for I Love You Daddy was cancelled along with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which was scheduled for Friday.

Comedy actresses Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov are among the accusers.

After performing at the US Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, Louis CK invited them up to his hotel room after their show, The New York Times reports.

They told the newspaper they agreed because they wanted to celebrate and he was a comedian they admired.

As soon as they sat down, the comedian masturbated in front of them, they said.

Another actress, Abby Schachner, said the comedian masturbated while he was on the phone to her when she called to invite him to one of her shows.

Rebecca Corry, a comedian, claims the actor asked her if he could masturbate in front of her in 2005.

And a fifth woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he repeatedly asked her to watch him masturbate while she was working in production on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, when he was a writer and producer.

She went along with his request and he performed the act while sat in his desk chair, she said, with her in his office and colleagues just outside.

Louis CK’s publicist Lewis Kay responded to the New York Times report by saying that the comedian is not going to answer any questions.

In an email to Reuters, he said that Louis CK would issue a written statement in the coming days.

It is the latest in a series of sexual assault allegations against powerful figures in Hollywood, including those against Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.

(c) Sky News 2017: Louis CK cancels film premiere and TV appearance amid allegations of sexual misconduct

