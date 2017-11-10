The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
10 November 2017
Application No: P/01308/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33266
Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Noor Villa, Main Road, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303AD
Proposal: To erect a conservatory to the rear of the property
Easting: 453709.7 Northing: 86468.9
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Application No: P/01259/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04216/D
Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Spreets Rew, Main Road, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303AL
Proposal: Proposed 3 bedroomed residential unit
Easting: 454290.2 Northing: 85776.7
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Application No: P/01294/17 Alt Ref: LBC/18054/H
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Briarley Cottage, Hunnyhill, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304DU
Proposal: Listed Building Consent for installation of dormer in north elevation (rear) roof slope and roof light. Easting: 442072.7 Northing: 83099.4
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Application No: P/01286/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04228/D
Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Dambreezy, School Lane, Calbourne, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304JD
Proposal: Demolition of single storey lean to; proposed two storey extension
Easting: 442405.2 Northing: 86704.2
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Application No: P/01287/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04228/C
Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Dambreezy, School Lane, Calbourne, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304JD
Proposal: Proposed alterations and conversion of store to a residential unit
Easting: 442405.2 Northing: 86704.2
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Application No: P/01324/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19865/L
Parish(es): Chale Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell
Location: Chapel Cottage, Newman Lane, Chale Green, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382JG
Proposal: Alterations and extensions; detached garage/store.
Easting: 448199.4 Northing: 79139.7
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Application No: P/01315/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33268
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood
Location: 4 Fairlead Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight, PO317FH
Proposal: Demolition of existing conservatory; proposed single storey rear extension with pitched roof. Easting: 448812.5 Northing: 95084.1
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Application No: P/01329/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21287/Y
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: Cowes Enterprise College, Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31 8HB
Proposal: Proposed new sports pitch with flood light columns and fencing.
Easting: 448757.4 Northing: 96101.3
Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson
Application No: P/01275/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33267
Parish(es): Fishbourne Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne
Location: 9 Oaklands Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334HJ
Proposal: Proposed detached double garage
Easting: 455777.4 Northing: 92319.6
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Application No: P/01297/17 Alt Ref: TCP/27183/B
Parish(es): Havenstreet & Ashey Ward(s): Havenstreet, Ashey & Haylands
Location: Fernside Cottage, Church Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334DG
Proposal: Side and rear extensions to existing dwelling.
Easting: 456264.6 Northing: 90291.5
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Application No: P/01267/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33272
Parish(es): Lake Ward(s): Lake North
Location: 59 Lea Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO369HZ
Proposal: Demolition of shed and storage; proposed two storey side extension
Easting: 458666.8 Northing: 83858.1
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Application No: P/01288/17 Alt Ref: TCP/14536/C
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: Seafield Cottage, Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO345HF
Proposal: Demolition of garage; proposed replacement garage
Easting: 462667 Northing: 91590.8
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Application No: P/01312/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13875/H
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: Lily’s, Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO34
Proposal: Installation of bi fold windows
Easting: 462896.7 Northing: 91496.9
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Application No: P/01302/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/18569/H
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: Bank House, High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO345EU
Proposal: Change of use from hotel holiday accommodation to residential dwelling;
construction of fence/ boundary at rear between hotel and new dwelling. Easting: 462912.1 Northing: 91579.8
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Application No: P/01298/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33265
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport West
Location: 7 Snowberry Road, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Two storey side extension
Easting: 449156.6 Northing: 89219
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Application No: P/01306/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32300/A
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Parkhurst
Location: 22 Partridge Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305NS
Proposal: Proposed side, front and rear extension
Easting: 449356 Northing: 90938.9
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Application No: P/01304/17 Alt Ref: TCP/11496/H
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South
Location: Ultra Stores, 14-16, Clarendon Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301QZ
Proposal: Alterations and conversion of part of residential dwelling to shop storage
Easting: 449273.8 Northing: 88477.5
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Application No: P/01318/17 Alt Ref: TCP/25398/M
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East
Location: Hill Top Dairy, Long Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO302NW
Proposal: Removal of condition 3 on P/01751/11
Easting: 451891.2 Northing: 88815.7
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Application No: P/01296/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31004/A
Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood
Location: 250 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318PE
Proposal: Single storey rear extension to include additional living accommodation within the roof. Easting: 449082 Northing: 94221.7
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Application No: P/01256/17 Alt Ref: TCP/05746/W
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Havenstreet, Ashey & Haylands
Location: Part OS parcels 1238, 0135 and 0952, land between Weeks Road and, Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/01583/14 – TCP/05746/V to allow alterations to elevations and footprint. Easting: 459037.1 Northing: 91400.5
Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson
Application No: P/01270/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32674/A
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde South
Location: 74 Sandcroft Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332TU
Proposal: Single storey flat-roofed rear extension
Easting: 459122.9 Northing: 91872.8
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Application No: P/01323/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32951/A
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North East
Location: Splash Park, Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33
Proposal: Proposed unit forming Wc, Baby changing facilities and a Retail Area
Easting: 460345.8 Northing: 92572.1
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Application No: P/01307/17 Alt Ref: TCP/09131/Q
Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight
Location: OS parcel 0013, Barton’s Corner, Main Road, Shalfleet, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Proposed multi-purpose building comprising storage and office accommodation
Easting: 441959 Northing: 89091.7
Case Officer: Russell Chick
Application No: P/01316/17 Alt Ref: TCP/03137/H
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: 14-16 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376LB
Proposal: Proposed alterations and change of use of part of ground floor from retail to form new residential unit. Easting: 458205.6 Northing: 81380.7
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Application No: P/01317/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33271
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: 64 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376LY
Proposal: Proposed single story extension; alterations
Easting: 457185.5 Northing: 81117.3
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Application No: P/01309/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33245/A
Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland
Location: Needles Pleasure Park, Alum Bay, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO390JD
Proposal: Proposed new shop entrance to include re-cladding
Easting: 430708.8 Northing: 85452.1
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Application No: P/01311/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33270
Parish(es): Wootton Bridge Ward(s): Wootton Bridge
Location: Long Acre, New Road, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334HY
Proposal: Alterations and conversion of garage to form living accommodation; proposed two storey rear extension. Easting: 454839.3 Northing: 92519.2
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Application No: P/01310/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30612/A
Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Brookside, Main Road, Thorley, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410SX
Proposal: Proposed new roof forming additional living accommodation
Easting: 437791.8 Northing: 88586.5
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Note – from the Isle of Wight Council
Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.
Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm
Friday 8.30am-4.30pm
*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.