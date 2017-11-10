“Requires Improvement” Rating For Isle Of Wight’s Adult And Community Learning Service

The Isle of Wight Council’s Adult and Community Learning Service, based in Westridge at Ryde, has been rated as Requires Improvement by Ofsted.

It has fallen from good, according to a report published today (Friday).

The service provides a range of courses for adult learners, focusing on providing opportunities for adults from disadvantaged areas, and those wanting to improve their skills and qualifications.

The courses cover health and well-being, adult skills and digital skills and a small number of family learning courses.

Among inspectors’ comments are that “managers’ self-assessment is over-optimistic” and “does not take sufficient account of the weaknesses of the provision”; that the quality of teaching, learning and assessment on English and mathematics courses is not improving quickly enough; that learners do not have a good enough understanding of the dangers of radicalisation and extremism; and that too few learners attend their lessons regularly.

However, Ofsted said managers communicate well and learners improve their social skills and self-confidence. It said family learning courses help parents support their children in all aspects of their learning and behaviours, and this has a significant positive impact on families and school communities.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked the Isle of Wight Council for a comment.

