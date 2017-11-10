Tottenham’s Eric Dier will captain England for the first time when they play Germany at Wembley on Friday night.

Dier will become the sixth different man to captain the national team since Gareth Southgate took charge in September 2016, following Gary Cahill, Joe Hart, Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Wayne Rooney.

Southgate is also considering adding to his depleted squad, according to Sky sources, after Jack Butland became the seventh player to withdraw from the team because of injury.

However, Southgate won’t call up any new players from outside the England camp. Instead he plans to promote from the U21 squad.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Leicester’s Demarai Gray and Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke are all being considered by Southgate.

All three youngsters will remain with the U21s for Friday night’s Euros qualifier against Ukraine in Kiev.

If required, Southgate will draft them into the squad once they return to England, and before the senior team play Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday night.

