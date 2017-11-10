The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is training its staff in transgender postoperative care.

The Trust is one of the first in the country to carry out this kind of training.

Mr Phil Thomas from Nuffield Hospital in Brighton held the first of a number of training sessions to help staff become confident in undergoing surgery.

Mr Thomas is one of a limited number of consultants in the country in the field of reassignment surgery. He talked about transgender catheterization (the use of a thin tube in surgery) and dilation for if a transgender patient went into crisis and needed medical care on the Island.

Interim Medical Director, Mr Steve Parker, welcomed Dr Thomas to St. Mary’s Hospital:

“I am proud to say that we are one of the first NHS Trusts in the country to be offered this type of training and awareness to staff and we thank Mr Thomas for making this possible for us. The session was very informative and well supported by staff members from various services across the Trust and we welcome expression of interest from staff members wishing to join future sessions.”

Equalities Lead, Sam Greatrex who organised the training, said it’s crucial staff know what to do:

“It is important that our staff have a clear understanding of what to do if a Transgender person needs longer-term medical care after an injury or accident, we need to be able to understand the care needs within the community. We are also starting to move forward work in the field of Transgender Dementia and the implication of dilatation in the terms of patient’s needs.”

