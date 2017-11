The Isle of Wight will fall silent today (Saturday) to mark Armistice Day.

It marks the end of the First World War, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Isle of Wight Radio will be among those marking the silence at 11am.

In Ryde, Lind Street will be closed for a ceremony from 10.20am until 11.30am.

The Isle of Wight’s Field of Remembrance will be open at Carisbrooke Castle, between 10am and 4pm.

