Lewis Hamilton is set to start the Brazilian GP at the back of the grid after a spectacular crash in qualifying.

The world champion, taking part in his first qualifying session since securing the 2017 title, lost control of his Mercedes on his first flying lap in Q1 and failed to set a time.

Bottas on pole after Hamilton crash

Hamilton, who has been in supreme form all weekend, was exiting the high-speed Turn Six when he span into the barriers, making a mess of his W08’s front left tyre.

It’s very unusual from me but it shows we are all human and things happen, said Hamilton.

Of course it’s unfortunate. I tend to just look at it as challenges are what makes life interesting and overcoming them makes life meaningful.

I just need to take whatever bubble of negativity comes from that experience and move forwards and try and grow from it.

It was the first time Hamilton has exited Saturday’s shootout so early since last year’s Belgian GP, when he was preparing for grid penalties, while he hadn’t crashed out of Q1 since the 2014 German GP.

He carried so much speed in there and the back end just wouldn’t live with it, said Sky F1’s Martin Brundle. There just wasn’t enough grip. That would have caught him out and surprised him, big time.

The Englishman took some time to respond to his team’s questions over team radio following the dramatic collision, but eventually reported that he was OK and emerged from his car unharmed.

Mercedes now face a long night working to repair Hamilton’s car for the race, with Sky F1’s Paul di Resta of the belief that the driver will have to take a new gearbox due to the damage incurred.

Whatever happens, Hamilton will either start at the very back of the grid or the pit lane, despite other drivers’ grid penalties, as he was the only man not to have posted a time in the session.

But the four-time world champion insists he is still looking forward to the challenge with the pressure off.

I will try to have as much fun as possible tomorrow, Hamilton added. Years ago I came from quite far behind and had a great race.

