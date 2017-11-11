“Explosion fears” led to the closure of Newport’s Sainsbury’s petrol station last night (Friday).

Hampshire Constabulary carried out a search at the Sainsbury’s service station on Hunnycross Way after officers were told, at about 9:40pm, of “suspicious phone calls” received by staff.

Workers closed the service station after three calls that warned them to “get out, as the station was going to blow up”, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers attended and searched the forecourt and the shop but nothing suspicious was found.

Sainsbury’s has also given a statement on the incident.

