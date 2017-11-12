PICTURES The Isle of Wight Falls Silent For Remembrance Sunday

By
Lucy Morgan
-

The Isle of Wight has fallen silent to remember those who have died in the service of their country, on Remembrance Sunday.

A parade to Newport Minster was followed by a service at the memorial in St Thomas’ Square.

 

 

See a video here:

 

Meanwhile, towns and villages across the Island held their own events.

Yesterday (Saturday), Ryde’s Lind Street memorial was the focus of an Armistice Day service.

PrevNext

1. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Wreaths on Remembrance Sunday, East Cowes

2. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Remembrance Sunday, East Cowes

3. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Remembrance Sunday, East Cowes

4. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

East Cowes

5. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Ryde’s Remembrance Service – Image grahamreadingphotography.com

6. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Ryde’s Remembrance Service – Image grahamreadingphotography.com

7. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Ryde’s Remembrance Service – Image grahamreadingphotography.com

 

8. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Ryde’s Remembrance Service – Image grahamreadingphotography.com

9. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Newport

10. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Newport

11. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Newport

12. Remembrance Day on the Isle of Wight

Newport

 

Comments

comments