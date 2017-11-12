PICTURES The Isle of Wight Falls Silent For Remembrance Sunday

The Isle of Wight has fallen silent to remember those who have died in the service of their country, on Remembrance Sunday.
A parade to Newport Minster was followed by a service at the memorial in St Thomas’ Square.
See a video here:
A service has been held in Newport and in other areas on the Isle of Wight to mark #RemembranceDay #iwnews pic.twitter.com/c8kQYBLdBT
— Isle of Wight Radio (@iwightradio) November 12, 2017
Meanwhile, towns and villages across the Island held their own events.
Yesterday (Saturday), Ryde’s Lind Street memorial was the focus of an Armistice Day service.
