A teenager has been arrested after a fire in Cowes.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called to Park Road at 6:40 pm last night (Sunday) to reports of a motorbike and a bench alight.

Hampshire Constabulary says a 16-year-old boy from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of a controlled drug of class B.

Officers say he has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

