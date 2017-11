Firefighters have been called to a train fire in Ryde this evening (Tuesday).

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to smoke coming from a stationary train on Ryde Pier at 7.24pm.

Three fire appliances – from Shanklin and two from Ryde – have attended the incident.

It is understood the incident is now being scaled back.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

The Island Line service is currently suspended.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked Island Line for a comment.

