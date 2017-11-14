Special discounted early-bird tickets for Isle of Wight Festival 2018 residents are almost sold out.

Islanders are being urged to make sure they get theirs if they are planning to go to next year’s event at Seaclose Park – as they could sell out today (Tuesday).

The man behind the four-day event, John Giddings, said he is overwhelmed with the response and support from the Island, just days after tickets went on sale.

Next year will be a special 50th anniversary celebration of the Isle of Wight Festival.

John said full price tickets will go on sale on – or around – 2 December.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, John said:

“We only have a few hundred left for the early bird offer and the Islander offer, so my message is to get in there quick! “If you don’t buy by the end of today (Tuesday), then I think they will be gone and we will stop selling those ones. “Lots of people have told us that they are waiting to buy, but my advice would be to take the offer now. “We have sold thousands already! “I am blown away by the support and I am over the moon. Thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket so far – I am sure they will be not disappointed!”

LISTEN: John Giddings speaking to Isle of Wight Radio’s Jamie White:

The Isle of Wight Festival 2018 takes place on 21-24 June.

You can buy special Isle of Wight resident discounted tickets here – www.thepriceiswight.co.uk

You can also buy tickets here – http://www.isleofwightfestival.com/

