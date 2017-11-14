A campaign to gain ‘Dark Skies Status’ for the Island has the backing of an Isle of Wight Councillor.

Councillor John Medland is asking the local authority to help the Island to secure Dark Sky status by bringing forward a document at Wednesday’s (15) full council meeting.

John says to be granted the status the Island requires a form of local lighting code – which can take the form of Supplementary Planning Guidance.

The Freshwater South Councillor told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I’ve had a number of people in my ward who have actually said to me in the past saying they would like to see a reduction in lighting – or some control over lighting – so it has actually been a popular issue.”

John continued:

“It’s merely a matter, in my mind, of getting the cabinet to adopt some supplementary planning guidance, which already exists in other local authorities which have already pioneered this approach. So it should be a case of simply adopting an existing set of rules and texts and adapting them to make sure it sits for the Island so it can be adopted in revised core plan.”

