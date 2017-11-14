The home of Newport Football Club, St George’s Park, looks set to be developed into a retail park.

South Coast Leisure, which owns the site, has been working with the club to find it a new home – which looks set to be on land on the outskirts of Newport, off Fairlee Road.

South Coast Leisure gave the club a stay of execution at St George’s Park until May 2018.

Now, the site – next to the new Asda store – looks set to be transformed, which could see retailers which don’t currently operate on the Island, moving in.

Plans are expected to be submitted later this month.

Paul Airey from South Coast Leisure, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We are looking at the options for a retail site. There is capacity for retail growth in Newport. “There are retailers which aren’t present in the town centre and we think a retail development could compliment the existing Asda store and compliment the town centre. “Obviously, that is something else that needs planning approval and one of the tasks we need to demonstrate is that the development won’t damage the town centre. “We are hoping to put a planning application in very shortly.”

