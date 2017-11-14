Firefighters from Ryde Fire Station have stripped off to create a Calendar Girls-style charity calendar.

All of the money raised by the ‘Helmets and Hoses’ calendar will go to The Wight Brainy Bunch, to raise funds for brain tumour research.

Firefighter Mark Grimes and his wife Kathryn, founded the charity following Mark’s diagnosis of a brain tumour in 2015.

Mark told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We do various charity events in order to raise funds for our chartity to be able to continue supporting Isle of Wight people dealing with brain tumours, and this was something a bit different – we try to do original things”

Mark added:

“We can’t keep up with demand at the moment. We’ve sent to Germany, some to Paris, and I believe somebody in Australia is receiving one soon too.”

