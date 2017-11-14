Westminster’s sexual harassment scandal has threatened to enter Downing Street after a top TV producer claimed she was once groped in Number 10.

Daisy Goodwin, the creator of ITV series Victoria, claims that a male Government official put his hand on my breast during a meeting.

The alleged incident took place during David Cameron’s time as prime minister between 2010 and 2016.

Number 10 promised a Cabinet Office investigation should a formal complaint be made, with a spokesperson saying such allegations are treated very seriously.

It is the latest in a series of claims to hit officials and politicians across the UK’s parties.

Ms Goodwin, who is also a poetry anthologist and novelist, said the ongoing scandal of harassment claims at Westminster, as well as in Hollywood, encouraged her to speak out.

She told the Radio Times how she had discussed a proposed TV programme with the official during a meeting at Number 10.

At the end of the meeting we both stood up and the official, to my astonishment, put his hand on my breast, Ms Goodwin said.

I looked at the hand and then in my best Lady Bracknell voice said: ‘Are you actually touching my breast?’

He dropped his hand and laughed nervously.

Ms Goodwin said she had left Downing Street in anger but had not thought to report the official.

Outlining why she was now speaking publicly about the incident, Ms Goodwin added: Now, in the light of all the really shocking stories that have come out about abusive behaviour by men in power from Hollywood to Westminster, I wonder if my ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ philosophy, inherited from my parents, was correct?

The answer is, I am not sure.

I think humiliating the official was probably the appropriate punishment, but suppose he tried it on with someone less able to defend themselves?

The Cabinet Office is currently conducting investigations into allegations of impropriety against Theresa May’s deputy Damian Green and international trade minister Mark Garnier.

Last week, the Prime Minister announced cross-party proposals to bolster safeguarding measures for staff in Westminster.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/Y2NWFhZDE668aHuL87gbvOgb3fwz49QX/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: Westminster harassment: TV producer Daisy Goodwin says she was ‘groped’ at Number 10

